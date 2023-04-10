JEFFERSON CITY - Four people were hurt after a car crash Sunday evening, according to the Jefferson City Police Department.
JCPD officers responded to the intersection of East McCarty Street and Vetter Street at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, the department said in a news release.
According to investigators, a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Vetter Street when the driver, Marissa Veltrop, 30, failed to stop at a stop sign crossing at East McCarty Street.
When Veltrop drove through the intersection, her car hit a Ford Explorer going west on McCarty Street. Veltrop, as well as the driver of and two minors in the Ford, were hurt in the crash.
The driver of the Ford, Elise Williams, 25, was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia. The others were treated at hospitals in Jefferson City and Columbia.
According to police, neither Williams nor the two passengers in her car were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident. The release did not say if Veltrop wearing a seatbelt during the incident.