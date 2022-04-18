CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two Mokane teenagers were injured Saturday after they were thrown from a dirt bike.
A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says Chance Bryson, 18, was driving a 2020 Honda dirt bike along 6450 County Road Saturday evening, when he lost control. The report said the dirt bike overturned, and Bryson and his 19-year-old occupant Charles Sullins were thrown from the bike.
Bryson and Sullins were transported to University Hospital via ambulance for serious and moderate injuries, respectively.
Neither Bryson or Sullins were wearing a helmet, the report said.