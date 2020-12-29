COLUMBIA- A Columbia Police Department officer said a man was stabbed Monday at the intersection of Tenth and Locust Streets around 6:50 p.m. in downtown Columbia.
Columbia Fire Department is currently cleaning the intersection of 10th and Locust. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/tFmzOin53k— Steffi Roche (@steffiroche) December 29, 2020
Two men were arrested in connection to the assault. Javonta Hand, 25, and Boyce Hamilton, 49, both of Columbia, were arrested for the charges of second degree assault.
Upon arrival to the scene, officers located the victim lying in the street who had injuries consistent with the assault.
The victim, identified in the probable cause statement as T.G., had multiple stab wounds to his torso, which caused heavy bleeding. He also sustained multiple lacerations to his head and face.
CPD reviewed video surveillance from a business, in which they were able to show the altercation. According to the probable cause statement, a tall male subject can be seen striking the victim multiple times. After the victim falls to the ground, the remaining males can be seen punching and kicking him.
The victim was transported to MU University Hospital, and underwent immediate surgery. T.G. is in stable condition, officers said.
Officers were provided with suspect descriptions and located Hamilton and Hand in the area of Broadway and Dorsey Street. The two were detained Monday night and taken to the Boone County Jail.
According to a probable cause statement, Hamilton said he was in the area of the assault with three to four other Black males and a tall white male. Hamilton said the assault occurred after T.G. used a racial slur toward the group.
He stated the tall white male suspect then hit T.G. with a brick but denied seeing anyone stab the victim. Hamilton admitted that he "might have" struck T.G. while he was on the ground.
According to the documents, Hamilton and Hand appeared to have red specks on clothing items. It was tested and showed a presumptive positive reaction for the presence of blood.
Officers conducted a follow up with a witness, who arrived at the scene shortly after the assault. The witness said he saw Hamilton in the area and T.G. in the roadway when he arrived. The witness also said he saw two other Black males near the area, the statement read.
As of Tuesday evening, two additional arrests were made in relation to the stabbing incident, according to Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones. Police arrested Mark Aungerer, 54, and Kenneth Sanders, 48, both of Columbia for their involvement in the assault.
Aungerer and Sanders were located near 126 N. Tenth St. and have been charged with second degree assault.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).