BOONE COUNTY - Two motorcycle drivers were seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 63 north of Columbia, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
According to the report, Curtis Hart, 59, was traveling close behind Ricky Hensley, 58, when Hensley slowed to turn. Hart swerved to avoid rear-ending Hensley then hit the side of Hensley's motorcycle with his motorcycle. Both drivers were thrown from their motorcycles, along with Hart's passenger Ahlea Rogers, 41, of Warsaw.
Hensley and Hart were taken to University Hospital with serious injuries, and Rogers was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the report.
Hart is from Columbia, and Hensley is from Warsaw, according to the report.
The crash happened at East Peabody Road on northbound U.S. 63 at 2:05 p.m., according to the MSHP report. The road was fully reopened about 40 minutes later, according to Boone County Joint Communications.