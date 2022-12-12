OWENSVILLE − The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office says two Owensville teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe.

The sheriff's office said 17-year-old Jersey Reynolds returned to her father's residence near Gerald, Missouri, on Monday, and 14-year-old Brooklyn Reynolds returned Sunday night. 

Through an investigation, the sheriff's office said it was determined that the two teenagers left on their own. 

Missing Juvenile in Owensville found while deputies still search for one

Police are still searching for 17-year-old Jersey Reynolds (left), while 14-year-old Brooklyn Reynolds (right) has been located. 

At approximately 10:52 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, Jersey and Brooklyn left their residence in Owensville, the sheriff's office said. The two were enroute to a relative's home and never arrived.

They left driving a 1998 gray Honda Accord with Missouri license plates that read JG8 J8H, the sheriff's office said.

The juveniles were seen on surveillance footage at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Rosebud General Store. They left the store in the same Honda Accord, traveling west on Highway 50, according to the sheriff's office.

