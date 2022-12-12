OWENSVILLE − The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office says two Owensville teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe.
The sheriff's office said 17-year-old Jersey Reynolds returned to her father's residence near Gerald, Missouri, on Monday, and 14-year-old Brooklyn Reynolds returned Sunday night.
Through an investigation, the sheriff's office said it was determined that the two teenagers left on their own.
At approximately 10:52 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, Jersey and Brooklyn left their residence in Owensville, the sheriff's office said. The two were enroute to a relative's home and never arrived.
They left driving a 1998 gray Honda Accord with Missouri license plates that read JG8 J8H, the sheriff's office said.
The juveniles were seen on surveillance footage at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Rosebud General Store. They left the store in the same Honda Accord, traveling west on Highway 50, according to the sheriff's office.