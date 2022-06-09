MILLER COUNTY - Two Eugene residents were arrested Wednesday after authorities say they left the scene of a serious crash involving a go-kart.
The crash left a 37-year-old Eldon man seriously injured.
According to the highway patrol crash report, Jerry Catron was driving a homemade go-kart around 9 a.m. and made a left turn on Dam View Road. He was struck by 35-year-old Brandi May head-on, the report said. Catron was then thrown from the go-kart and May fled the scene.
Catron suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.
May was then arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury, first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, and knowingly burning a vehicle.
She had two arrest warrants from Miller County, two arrest warrants from Camden County, and three arrest warrants from Cole County, according to the arrest report.
May is being held in Miller County jail without bond.
The passenger in May's vehicle, Zachary Puckett, was also arrested for knowingly burning or exploding, tampering with physical evidence, hindering prosecution, and refusal to identify as a witness, according to the arrest report.
Puckett is also being held in Miller County jail without bond.
May's Ford Escape suffered minor damage while the go-kart suffered moderate damage. Both were towed by Kendall's Towing.