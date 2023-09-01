MORGAN COUNTY − Two people were found deceased outside of a residence in Morgan County Friday afternoon, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Coffee Drive, south of Versailles, around 4 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
Robert Silvey, 53, and Jennifer Silvey, 33, were found with "obvious gunshot wounds," the sheriff's office said. Their next of kin have been notified.
Chief Deputy JD Williams said the investigation into the deaths is ongoing.
"There is foul play involved when two people are found deceased from a separate gunshot wound. However, based on the evidence, at this time we do not believe a suspect is at large," he said.
The sheriff's office said there is no danger to the public.