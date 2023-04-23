BOONE COUNTY - Two people, including a five-year-old, have been hospitalized after a shooting on Saturday.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. at the 4300 block of W Bellview Drive.
When deputies arrived, they say a 31-year-old man and a child had been shot outside a home.
The man suffered serious, life-threatening injuries while the child’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Police say there is enough evidence to indicate there were multiple shooters involved in the incident.
No suspects have been arrested at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.