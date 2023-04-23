Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation Monday morning. * WHERE...Boone MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO, Osage MO, Crawford MO, Iron MO, Madison MO, and Reynolds MO Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&