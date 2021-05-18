JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police took two people into custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Monday night.
The pursuit started around 7:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Truman Boulevard. An officer attempted to pull over Tiffany Lasley for driving an unlicensed vehicle. Lasley then crossed multiple lanes of traffic and started traveling west on US Highway 50.
The officer pursued Lasley for about 7 miles on Highway 50 before she crashed into a road sign and trash can near Shady Acres Road.
Lasley was then taken to Cole County Jail where she is awaiting charges for the traffic violations. Additional charges were also requested, including delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
The passenger of the car was also taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance. The passenger was on pre-trail release for multiple pending charges. A revocation of bond was requested.