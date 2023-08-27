CAMDEN COUNTY − Two people were injured after their boat capsized on the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened around 3 p.m., at the 3-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm.
The boat, a 2005 MTI Catamaran, lost power, which caused the boat to rotate counterclockwise to the port side, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report. The boat then began to take on water and partially sunk.
A 60-year-old man, who was steering the boat, and a 54-year-old woman, both of Kirksville, had moderate injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance, the report said.
A 30-year-old man, of Osage Beach, was the throttle operator. He was not injured, according to the report.
The Highway Patrol says the boat was a race-style boat, but it was not involved in the Shootout Race when it overturned.
The boat had moderate damage. It was flipped back over and towed to the shore, MSHP said.
None of the occupants were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident, according to MSHP.