COOPER COUNTY - Highway patrol troopers are investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70.

The crash happened near mile marker 111 in Cooper County, just west of the Rocheport bridge, the patrol tweeted. The eastbound passing lane is now open. 

Troop F said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Photos tweeted by the troop show a FedEx truck nearly on its side.

The Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map says the lane is closed past exit 106 and to expect delays for the next three hours. The map indicates moderate traffic all the way to the Pettis County line.

There are also delays due to bridge work.  

KOMU 8 will update this story as more information is released.

