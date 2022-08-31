COOPER COUNTY - Highway patrol troopers are investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70.
The crash happened near mile marker 111 in Cooper County, just west of the Rocheport bridge, the patrol tweeted. The eastbound passing lane is now open.
Troop F said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Photos tweeted by the troop show a FedEx truck nearly on its side.
The roadway is still blocked and will remain closed for a while. pic.twitter.com/Xeo8dfjtZi— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 31, 2022
Eastbound I-70 at the 111 mile marker in Cooper County remains closed as first responders work to clear the crash scene.We will keep you updated and let you know when the roadway is back open. pic.twitter.com/wKvwv5C3u8— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 31, 2022
The Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map says the lane is closed past exit 106 and to expect delays for the next three hours. The map indicates moderate traffic all the way to the Pettis County line.
There are also delays due to bridge work.
KOMU 8 will update this story as more information is released.