COLUMBIA - Columbia Police closed off a section of 9th Street between Locust and Cherry early Sunday morning after a shots fired incident.
A KOMU 8 reporter near the scene confirmed with an officer that there were shots fired. The officer also confirmed there were two victims taken to hospitals, but it is not clear what the injuries are.
A KOMU 8 producer nearby heard what sounded like several gunshots just after midnight, and saw people running down 9th Street, away from the sound of shots and toward MU campus.
I'm at 9th and Locust in downtown Columbia, we just heard what sounded like several gunshots a few minutes ago, police are now blocking the intersection. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7b6foeKoFr— Jack Lee (@JackLeeTV) October 10, 2021
Police taped off a section of 9th Street between Locust and Cherry, near Silverball. The KOMU 8 producer on the scene later saw one person being taken away from the scene in an ambulance and several police officers searching the area with flashlights.
On Oct. 10 at 10:15 a.m. a press release from the Columbia Police Department confirmed that the victims are a 31-year-old male and 33-year-old female with gunshot wounds.