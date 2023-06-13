COLUMBIA - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Paris Road early Tuesday morning.
The Columbia Fire Department (CFD) was dispatched to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Paris Road and Waco Road around 6:55 a.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Heidenreich.
The first CFD unit arrived on the scene within six minutes of the dispatch, Heidenreich said.
One person had to be extricated from their vehicle by firefighters, which took around 11 minutes.
Units of the Columbia Fire Department working an extrication accident Paris and Waco Rd. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/U2brJy72U9— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) June 13, 2023
Two people were transported to the hospital with no obvious life-threatening injuries, according to Heidenreich.
Five units from the Columbia Fire Department responded. One medic unit from Boone Health and one medic unit from University Hospital also responded.
The crash shut down southbound Paris Road for about an hour, according to Boone County Joint Communications.