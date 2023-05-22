MONTGOMERY COUNTY − Two people were injured after their motorcycle crashed Sunday afternoon.
A man and woman from Washington, Missouri, were traveling on Route Z, just west of Route H, around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The motorcycle crossed the center of the road, traveled off the right side, struck the ground and then slid, according to the report.
Both the driver and occupant were taken to Mercy Hospital in Washington for moderate and serious injuries, respectively. Neither were wearing a helmet, according to the report.
The motorcycle received moderate damage, the report said