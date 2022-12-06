PULASKI COUNTY - Two people were seriously injured following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 Monday night.
Marius Hook, of O'Fallon, Illinois, was driving westbound in the left lane, near mile marker 159, and attempted to pass two tractor trailers, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Hook changed lanes and traveled off the right side of the road. He then overcorrected, returned to the road, and drove across both westbound lanes, the report said. He then struck a concrete wall before the vehicle came to a rest.
One of the tractor trailers, driven by Steven Webb, struck Hooks' vehicle, the report said. The other tractor trailer, driven by Ming Yu, rear ended Webb's tractor trailer as a result.
Hook and Yu were seriously injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. All drivers were wearing a seatbelt, the report said.
Hook and Yu's vehicles were totaled. Webb's tractor trailer had extensive damage, the report said.