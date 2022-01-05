COLUMBIA − Columbia firefighters and police are assisting at a deadly crash on Paris Road near Waco Road Wednesday morning.

Two people were killed in the crash that occurred around 7:20 a.m., according to Columbia Fire Cap. Tracy Gray.

Upon CFD's arrival, a vehicle was on Paris Road with heavy front end damage. Another vehicle was on fire in the ditch, Gray said.

The crash closed both directions of Paris Road for about four hours. 

An investigation is ongoing by the Columbia Police Department, and more information will be released when the investigation is complete.

