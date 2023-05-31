COLUMBIA − Two people died after a head-on crash in eastern Boone County Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 6:19 a.m. in the 7700 block of E. New Haven Road, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
The crash involved two passenger vehicles, Capt. Brian Leer said.
The identity of the two adults killed in the crash have not been released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.
Two juvenile occupants were also transported from the scene for treatment.
The crash shut down New Haven Road for nearly three hours, according to Boone County Joint Communications.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.