CAMDEN COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are currently investigating a UTV crash involving five occupants in Camden County.
Two occupants were pronounced dead upon arrival to the scene, the highway patrol reported.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Avalon Way in northern Camden County, according to MSHP Cpl. Kyle Green.
Troop F advises Missouri residents to make safety a priority when operating these vehicles. The troop said the majority of these incidents stem from people operating UTVs in an unsafe manner, not using proper safety equipment, and operating these vehicles under the influence.
"These UTVs are the size of a small car but many operators think of them as toys," MSHP Troop F tweeted.
The majority of the UTV crashes involve people operating them in an unsafe manner, not using proper safety equipment and operating while impaired by alcohol or drugs.These UTV’s are the size of a small car but many operators think of them as toys. Please make safety a priority. pic.twitter.com/VSIrr95OsV— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 27, 2022
More information about the crash was not immediately available. KOMU 8 will update this story as information is released.