OSAGE COUNTY − Two people were killed in a Osage County head-on crash on Friday afternoon.
According to a crash report from the highway patrol, St. Robert resident Kale Durr, 22, and Barnhart resident Zachary Patchin, 28, were killed in the crash on Highway 50, about .8 of a mile east of Route N.
The crash report said Durr was traveling west and made an improper pass while trying to pass a tractor trailer. Patchin was traveling east and did not see Durr, resulting in a head-on collision.
Durr's vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. Patchin's vehicle caught fire and completely burned, the crash report said.
Durr and Patchin were both pronounced at the scene. Both men were wearing seatbelts, the crash report said.
The highway was shut down for nearly four hours, according to Troop F.