GASCONADE COUNTY − Two people died and two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on Missouri Route 19 at Route ZZ Saturday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Gary Rost, 59, and his passenger, Julia Rost, 61, were traveling west on Route ZZ and failed to stop at the intersection of the highway and Route ZZ, according to a crash report.
Their vehicle continued through the intersection and struck a truck driven by a 33-year-old man from Hermann, who was traveling south on Route 19, according to the report. His truck traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and came to a rest.
The Rosts' vehicle then overturned onto its top and came to a rest in the southbound lane on Route 19.
Gary and Julia Rost were both pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.
A 19-year-old female passenger and a 8-year-old male passenger in the truck had moderate injuries. They were both transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.