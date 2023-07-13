OSAGE BEACH − Two people were killed and another person was injured in a small plane crash in Osage Beach Thursday afternoon.
The Osage Beach Police Department received a report around noon of a possible downed aircraft that had previously taken off from Lee C. Fine Airport in Brumley, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Two of the three people on the aircraft died, an Osage Beach police spokesperson told a local television station. The third person was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.
The aircraft was located in the treeline of an old golf course between Route KK and U.S. Highway 54, according to MSHP.
MSHP asks drivers to avoid the area.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the crash and will conduct the crash investigation.
KOMU 8 has reached out to the Osage Beach Police Department and Fire Protection District for more information.