JEFFERSON CITY - Two people were killed and one suspect is in custody after a shooting in Jefferson City, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department.
The shooting took place inside J Pfenny's bar on 217 E. High Street. Officers responded around 1 a.m. Saturday.
No information has been released identifying the victims, and it is too early to determine the shooter's motive, police said.
Gumbo Bottoms Ale House, Bones Lounge and Restaurant, and High Street Pub will be closed Saturday in respect of the victims who died.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the JCPD at 573-634-6400 or Crimestoppers at 573-659-8477 and jeffcitycrimestoppers.com.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.