JEFFERSON CITY − Two people were rescued from the Missouri River after a kayak capsized Wednesday afternoon.
Jefferson City firefighters responded to the river near the Noren Access just before 3 p.m., a news release said. A rescue boat was deployed with four personnel.
The kayakers were able to be safely pulled out of the water. Callaway County EMS and Cole County EMS were on standby to treat the kayakers' non-life threatening injuries.
The Jefferson City Fire Department was assisted by the Jefferson City Police Department, Callaway County EMS, Cole County EMS and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the news release said.
JCFD reminds everyone to never enter the water alone and to always wear an approved personal floatation device.