MARIES COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol and the Rolla City Fire Department Water Rescue Team rescued two people out of a car stuck in a low water bridge late Friday night.
Members of the Maries County Sheriff's Office and Vichy Fire assisted MSHP Water Patrol and the rescue team out of Rolla with the rescue. The vehicle was stuck on a low water bridge on MCR 527.
According to the Maries County Sheriff's Office Facebook, the flooded creek trapped two people in their car. They were rescued about three hours after a post was made that responders were on the scene.
*****Update***** Both subjects have been rescued. Huge thank you to the efforts of the MSHP Water Patrol and the Rolla...Posted by Office of the Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman on Friday, March 12, 2021
Maries County reminds drivers to never cross a flooded low water bridge if the depth or flow of the water is unclear. No injuries have been reported from the rescue.