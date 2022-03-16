JEFFERSON CITY - According to a press release, two people were kayaking in the Missouri River this afternoon when the watercraft flipped over, leaving them stranded and in need of help.
The Jefferson City Fire Department dispatched to the water rescue around 3 pm near the Noren access point of the river. Fire crews deployed one rescue boat with four personnel who were able to make contact with the subjects and pull them out of the water.
Both kayakers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Callaway County EMS and and Cole County EMS according to the release.
The rescue was assisted by the Jefferson City Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.