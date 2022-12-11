COLUMBIA- Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday after a rollover accident on Interstate 70 in Columbia.
According to the Columbia Fire Department, crews responded to the call at 6:17 p.m. on eastbound I-70 near the West Boulevard exit.
The department posted on its Facebook page that firefighters found a single car on its top when they arrived on the scene.
It said a total of five crews from the fire department along with three advanced life-support EMS assets from MU Health Care responded.
The vehicle was visibly damaged from the rollover.
The fire department has not said yet what caused the crash.