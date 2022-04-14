SUNRISE BEACH - Two people were seriously injured after a rollover crash in Sunrise Beach early Saturday morning.
Sunrise Beach Police Department, Sunrise Beach Fire and LakeWest Ambulance responded to the crash near the intersection of Highway 5 and Camp Branch.
As a result of the crash, the driver, Kendell Cann, 20, of Versailles, and his 18-year-old passenger, of Syracuse, sustained serious injuries and were transported to Lake Regional Hospital.
During the investigation, officers found Cann’s blood alcohol content was 0.128. Cann was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
The Sunrise Beach Police Department continues to be vigilant against driving while intoxicated offenses and will investigate these crimes to our highest ability.