COOPER COUNTY - Two people are in serious condition after a crash on Highway 179.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 23-year-old Kagan Wolfe and his passenger 23-year-old Erika Phillips were transported to the University Hospital by Cooper County Ambulance Services.
The crash occurred Sunday at 5 p.m. when another vehicle driven by Hailey Wolf, 42, entered the intersection of Cedar Lane and Highway 179, striking Wolfe's vehicle head on.
Wolfe and Phillips were not wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
Wolf was not injured.
Both vehicles, a 2003 Ford Taurus and a 2017 Toyota Highlander, were totaled in the crash.