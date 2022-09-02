AUDRAIN COUNTY − Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Audrain County Thursday.
The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Route C at Audrain Road 232.
Columbia resident Sam Cramer, 26, was traveling south on Route C and crossed the center line. His vehicle struck Centralia resident Andrea Kilbourn's vehicle head on, according to a highway patrol crash report.
Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash. Cramer was flown to University Hospital and Kilbourn was taken to the same hospital by ambulance.
Cramer and Kilbourn were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and their vehicles had extensive damage, the report said.
MU Air, Boone Health EMS, Boone County Fire Protection District, Centralia Police and the Audrain County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene.