MEXICO - There will be two professional firework displays in the city of Mexico over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department.
The first will be sponsored by Tyronn Lue and will happen after dark on July 3 at the old AP Green property. Parking will be allowed on the east side of Garfield Street, Trinity Street, and Union Street and the south side of Seminary Street and Central Street, according to a news release.
Tyronn Lue Boulevard will be closed to traffic. No stopping or parking is allowed on Business US Highway 54 and people are not authorized to block private driveways.
The second display is sponsored by the Mexico Noon Lions and will be after dark on July 4 at the Optimist Ball Fields. No stopping or parking is allowed on Route J, and people are not authorized to block private driveways, the news release said.
Residents and visitors are reminded by the Mexico Public Safety Department that fireworks can disturb animals and some people. They can also cause injury and damage property and are illegal in the city limits of Mexico.