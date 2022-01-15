COLUMBIA -- Two people were rescued at 206 E. Burnam Road from a reported house fire early this Saturday, according to a press release from the City of Columbia's Fire Department.
The Columbia Fire Department was called at 2:19 a.m., with the first crew arriving five minutes later to find heavy fire conditions from the garage of a two-story residence.
As the house was divided into two separate units, one group of residents was awakened by the smell of smoke and made it outside before the fire crews arrived. The other group, however, was asleep and unaware until they were rescued by the fire department.
The incident was handled in around twenty minutes, and no injuries were reported from the house's residents or fire crew.
The cause of the fire is still to be determined, while damages are estimated to cost $30,000.
The smoke alarms present in both units were not in operational condition, as reported from the investigation.