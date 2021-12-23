COLUMBIA — Two Columbia residents were seriously injured Wednesday in a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 70 at the 135 mile marker, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The crash took place at 8:47 p.m.
The 2003 Honda Accord traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned multiple times and rolled on to the outer road, the crash report said.
The car came to rest and blocked both lanes of I-70 Drive Southeast.
The driver, Jared Thompson, 27, and the passenger, Kerena Dieckmann, 26, were ejected from the car during the rollover.
Both were seriously injured and transported to University Hospital by EMS.
Neither of them were wearing their seatbelts, according to the crash report.
As of Thursday afternoon, Thompson was in critical condition and Dieckmann's condition was considered serious, according to an MU Health Care spokesperson.
Thompson is a co-owner of Sticky's Cabana, a live music venue in Columbia.