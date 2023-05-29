MILLER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a UTV crash on Route U that left two people with serious injuries on Sunday.
According to MSHP, the crash occurred when a 26-year-old woman driving a UTV turned in front of 23-year-old man driving a Ford Fusion. The man crossed the center of the roadway to avoid the UTV. However, both vehicles still collided.
The woman was ejected from the UTV. She was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. The man was also seriously injured in the collision and was transported to University of Missouri Hospital by Mercy Air.
In a tweet, MSHP said the woman driving the UTV was intoxicated and "operating on the highway illegally."
Troopers investigated an injury crash last night on Route U in Miller County. The UTV, being driven by an intoxicated individual, was operating on the highway illegally.Information about the crash can be found at the link below:https://t.co/v7GwSxOciO pic.twitter.com/aFNgz4iTT6— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 29, 2023