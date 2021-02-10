COLUMBIA- A press release from the Governor's office stated that Region F will not have a mass vaccination site this week due to inclement weather.
According to a press release from the Lake Regional Health Systems, the event scheduled for Feb. 14 is postponed to March 7. The second-dose clinic is also postponed to April 11.
The event was supposed to be held at the School of the Osage.
"Although we are all very disappointed that we have to reschedule, it’s definitely the right choice" CEO of Lake Regional Health System Dane W. Henry said in the press release.
Region F was not the only region in the state that has been limited from the weather.
Region B, which represents northeast Missouri, was also cancelled for the same reason. KOMU 8 News reached out to DHSS for clarification of where that event would be held, but has not heard back.
Region E also changed sites due to the cold weather.
In a meeting with the state’s interagency COVID-19 vaccine planning team, the Governor's Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell outlined some of the reasons why some of these sites decided to postpone the event.
"Our National Guard mass vaccination teams tell us it's very difficult to thaw frozen vaccines at an outdoor event, you know when the temperature may be five degrees," Knodell stated.
For the past two weeks, the state has announced on Tuesdays where these mass vaccination sites would be held. The last mass vaccination site was held in The Linc at Lincoln University in Jefferson City.
For those who had an appointment for this week, organizers are planning to reach out and reschedule.
"All of the organizers are committed to providing new appointments to everyone who was on the schedule for Feb. 14. We will be calling them to provide their new date and time and, for some, a new local location," Henry stated.
Appointments were given to those who joined waiting lists at Lake Regional Health System and area health departments in January. The list currently has over 16,000 people. Click here to fill out your information.
For more updates and information about the max vaccination sites, click here.