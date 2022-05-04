WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks High School went under lockdown for about 45 minutes Tuesday morning after two students allegedly made "inappropriate comments" about committing violence at school, according to a press release.
At around 10:45 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) informed district administration of a possible threat made toward the school. The students had made the comments on the bus the day before.
The SRO and the Cole County Sheriff's Department determined that the school needed to be locked down immediately for the safety of students and staff. No weapons were recovered.
The lockdown was lifted around 11:33 a.m., and school resumed as normal.
According to a press release, the Cole County Sheriff's Department detained the students off-campus and took them into questioning. Principal Chris Marshall says the school does not believe the campus was ever in danger.
The press release says that the school will not release any information about the students involved, due to protections under the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act.