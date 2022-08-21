COLUMBIA - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a homicide outside Moser's Foods Saturday.
According to a press release by CPD, Loyal Martell and Joshua Dudley, both 22, were arrested following a report of a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street Saturday afternoon.
Police identified 22-year-old Columbia-resident Shavez Avieon Waage as the victim.
Martell, of Holts Summit, was arrested for first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He was taken into custody with the help of the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Fulton Police Department and the Holts Summit Police Department.
Dudley, of Kirksville, was arrested for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. He was taken into custody with the help of the Kirksville Police Department.
Both Martell and Dudley are now in the custody of the Boone County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. More information may become available at a later time, police said.
To report a tip without including your name or contact information, call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.