CAMDEN COUNTY − Two suspects are in custody after a traffic stop Friday morning in Camden County.
Columbia resident Mark Helmich, 35, and Hartsburg resident Crystal Sawyer, 25, were arrested Friday after an investigation.
Helmich is charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Sawyer is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies made a traffic stop around 2 a.m. on Osage Beach Parkway, near the Hawk's Nest Lodge.
A K9 deputy alerted deputies of a controlled substance inside the vehicle and then led deputies to the motel where the driver was staying. According to a news release, deputies found additional controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be a "large amount of stolen goods" in the hotel room.
After an investigation, Camden County deputies and Osage Beach police officers found the goods were stolen from owners in Osage Beach, the news release said. Officers were able to return the items to their rightful owners.
Helmich and Sawyer were booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Facility on $25,000 and $15,000 bonds, respectively.