JEFFERSON CITY- Two suspects are in custody after the two were caught allegedly stealing from a grocery store. One of the suspects also allegedly assaulted a Cole County deputy.
On March 16 around 6:50 p.m., an off-duty Cole County Sheriff’s deputy was working an off-duty detail at the Truman Boulevard Hy-Vee when two subjects, a male and female, attempted to take a large amount of alcohol without paying for it, a news release said.
The two agreed to come back into the store after the deputy talked to them. While walking to the store, the male turned and assaulted the deputy, a news release said.
Several citizens were present and called 911 for the deputy since he could not get to his radio. The deputy then asked for assistance from those same citizens, who helped him take the male suspect into custody.
One of the citizens even grabbed the deputy’s body cam, which was knocked off during the scuffle, and held it to capture what was occurring, a news release said. Names were not released from the Cole County Sheriff's Office.
The female was taken into custody without incident. Both suspects were transported to the Cole County Jail.
The male subject is in custody for felony theft, felony resisting arrest, and assault on law enforcement. The female subject is in custody for felony theft.
The value of the alcohol that was taken from Hy-Vee was $816, the sheriff's office said. More alcohol and laundry detergent were found inside their vehicle. The Jefferson City Police Department discovered those items were taken from Walmart on Stadium. Other charges are expected from JCPD for the Walmart theft, the sheriff's office said.