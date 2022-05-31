LAKE OZARK − Two suspects are in custody after police say they were asked to leave an establishment on the Bagnell Dam Strip Monday night and shot six rounds into the air.
The Lake Ozark Police Department is investigating the shots fired incident that happened around 11 p.m.
No property damage or injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
According to a news release, the Osage Beach Police Department located the suspect's vehicle outside a motel in Osage Beach. The two suspects were later located at an apartment on Horseshoe Bend by Camden County deputies.
A 9mm handgun believed to be used in the shots fired call was located in the apartment, police said.
The two suspects are currently being held at the Lake Ozark Police Department and are awaiting charges from the Miller County prosecutor.