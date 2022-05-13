Two suspects in custody after stolen items uncovered during Camden County traffic stop

CAMDEN COUNTY − Two suspects are in custody after Camden County deputies found stolen items during a traffic stop Friday morning.
Deputies made a traffic stop around 2 a.m. on Osage Beach Parkway, near the Hawk's Nest Lodge.
A K9 deputy alerted deputies of a controlled substance inside the vehicle and then led deputies to the motel where the driver was staying. According to a news release, deputies found additional controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be a "large amount of stolen goods" in the hotel room.
After an investigation, Camden County deputies and Osage Beach police officers found the goods were stolen from owners in Osage Beach, the news release said. Officers were able to return the items to their rightful owners.
The two suspects were booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Facility are are awaiting charges. Their names will be released after charges are filed, according to a news release.
This story will be updated when more information is released.