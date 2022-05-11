RANDOLPH COUNTY - Two Columbia teenagers were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County Tuesday night.
A 2005 Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Elisas Edwards, ran off the side of Highway 3, one mile north of Clifton Hill, around 8:15 p.m., according to a crash report. The vehicle then overturned.
Edwards and a 17-year-old male were ejected out of the vehicle. Neither Edwards or his passenger were wearing seat belts.
They were transported to University Hospital by Randolph County ambulance in serious condition.