RANDOLPH COUNTY - Two Columbia teenagers were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County Tuesday night.

A 2005 Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Elisas Edwards, ran off the side of Highway 3, one mile north of Clifton Hill, around 8:15 p.m., according to a crash report. The vehicle then overturned. 

Edwards and a 17-year-old male were ejected out of the vehicle. Neither Edwards or his passenger were wearing seat belts. 

They were transported to University Hospital by Randolph County ambulance in serious condition. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

I'm currently a senior majoring in broadcast journalism and minoring in political science. I'm a fan of all St. Louis sports, Oasis and pretty much any Kurt Russell film. Feel free to reach out to me at mgp89g@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @MattPasz2000.

Recommended for you