COLE COUNTY − Two teenagers were detained after they were accused of stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The Cole County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old male from Kansas City and a 17-year-old male from Jefferson City were placed under arrest Wednesday for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, a class D felony. 

The sheriff's office responded around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday to the 5500 block of Bradley Drive for a report of a stolen Ford Fusion. The vehicle was later located near where the theft occurred.

Deputies were given a description of the suspects and made contact in the area of the theft, a news release said.

The suspects were detained and taken to the Prenger Family Center without incident. The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.

