SEDALIA - Two teenagers were struck by a vehicle Thursday in Sedalia.
A 14-year-old was seriously injured and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by ambulance, according to a Facebook post from the Sedalia Police Department. A 13-year-old did not complain of injury, the department said.
The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and Industrial Boulevard.
Sedalia police say the two juveniles were attempting to cross Broadway while pushing their bikes. They waited in the center lane, and traffic slowed and stopped for them. They attempted to cross but were struck by a Nissan passenger car, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sedalia Police Department Traffic Unit. Witnesses to the crash are encouraged to call the unit at 660-826-8100.