FULTON - Fulton police officers arrested two men from Memphis, Tennessee early Sunday morning.
The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop just after 1:20 a.m. in which several guns and marijuana were found in the suspects' car.
One of the guns found in the car was reported to be stolen out of Memphis.
The driver, 25-year-old Richard Broadnax, was arrested after trying to run from police.
A passenger in the car, 18-year-old Randy Robinson, was taken into custody for possession of a stolen firearm.
Both Broadnax and Robinson were taken to the Callaway County Jail pending bond.