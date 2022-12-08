Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City.
Jefferson City police say that Christine Sandidge, of California, Missouri, was traveling eastbound around 6:52 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of Douglas Platter, of Jefferson City, who was driving westbound.
Platter collided with Sandidge, leaving both cars totaled.
Police say Sandidge was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Platter was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to a crash report.
JCPD diverted traffic from the area for approximately 30 minutes while members of its traffic unit investigated the scene.