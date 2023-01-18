CAMDEN COUNTY − Two women were arrested Tuesday after they were accused of ripping copper wiring out of walls at a Stoutland residence.
Ashley Blackburn, 22, of Camdenton and 27-year-old Amber Juergens, of Richland, are each charged with second-degree burglary.
Camden County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary in process call at a home on Marshall Road.
A concerned citizen told the community resource officer that they saw several vehicles parked at a residence that was currently unoccupied by the owner.
Blackburn and Juergens were found inside of the residence, ripping the copper wiring from inside the walls, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies said the two women claimed they had permission from the property owner to obtain the metal in order to sell it.
When contacted by deputies, the owner refuted the claims.
Blackburn and Juergens were arrested and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility, where they're being held on $5,000 surety bonds.