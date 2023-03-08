Two women have been charged in connection to the death of a 5-year-old child in Waynesville this week.
Shamira Buford and Angela West are each charged with endangering the welfare of a child, abuse or neglect of a child, second-degree murder and first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
A child was found dead in their home in the 700 block of Washington Street on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Waynesville Police Department.
The department said a student gave a statement to a Waynesville school resource officer that their younger sibling was unconscious and unresponsive prior to arriving at school that morning.
The child was found with rope marks around her wrists, ankles and neck, according to court documents. Lengths of nylon cord and a sock with blood on it were found in the same room.
According to statements documented in a police report, Buford and West had allegedly been tying the child living in their home to her bed at night for at least a month. Buford allegedly told the police this was done to prevent the child from stealing food. At least one child living in the home told police that she had been involved in tying up her sister.
Buford and West were taken to the Pulaski County Jail, where they remain without bond. No hearings have been set in the case, according to online court records.