LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A 2-year-old boy from Illinois was pronounced dead on Sunday after being found unresponsive at the Lake of the Ozarks.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the boy wandered away from family and was later found unresponsive. Troop F responded to the call at 9:45 a.m., according to the report.
The report stated the victim was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m.
This is the second death this weekend in the area.