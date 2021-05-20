JEFFERSON CITY - It's been two years since an EF-3 tornado made its way through Jefferson City, causing devastating damage.
One business with some of the most iconic damage from the tornado is Riley Chevrolet. Co-owner Kevin Riley says their car dealership lost 770 cars on the evening of May 22, 2019.
"[There was] a total destruction of our service department," Riley said.
Riley's family business has been in Jefferson City since 1936.
"His place just got destroyed," Riley said. "The next day, when the sun rose, we really go to see how bad it was."
Two years later, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin says the tornado seems like it was yesterday.
"It's the night that you never think will happen to you," Tergin said. "You see other mayors on TV and you hear the disasters they all go through in their communities, and you never think that's going to be our city."
Fierce winds and rains also damaged Community Christian Church. Glen Glassley been a parishioner for over 40 years and was the Board Chairman when the tornado hit.
"As we walked through the building, there was rain coming in through the ceiling because about a third of the roofing was stripped back," Glassley said. "There was just debris all over outside. It was just hard to watch."
Despite the damage, the mayor says members the community have come together over the past few years to help restore what was lost.
"I'm proud of the community and how we've responded and how we've got through it, and how we've just helped our neighbors," Tergin says
While attempting to rebuild, Jefferson City has face many obstacles: a global pandemic, flooding and massive hail.
Riley says his family business also faced more problems during the last two difficult years.
"We had a GM part strike that made it tough on our service department getting parts for people that needed their vehicles worked on," said Riley.
Two years later, Riley Chevrolet was able to reopen at the same location where it was destroyed in 2019.
"I think that our community truly experienced a miracle," Riley said. "I got phone calls from the east coast on the west coast in support. It was emotional."
Gessley is now the Recovery Team Leader at Community Christian Church. A rededication ceremony on Sunday will honor all the organizations that supported the rebuilding.
"You just practically weep because people come out of the woodwork that you didn't know about."
On Saturday, community leaders and organizations are hosting a press conference called “Restoring Hope: 2 Years Later” to commemorate the second year anniversary of the tornado that devastated many homes and businesses. It will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The event will also be shown via Facebook Live on United Way of Central Missouri’s Facebook page and the River City Habitat for Humanity Facebook page for community members wishing to view the event.