MILLER COUNTY — A 16- and 20-year-old are seriously injured after a crash early Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. as 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was traveling on Highway Z. Cadwallader travelled across the centerline and off of the left side of the highway, colliding with a fence and utility pole.
The vehicle overturned multiple times, injuring 20-year-old Nicholas Daugherty and a 16-year old girl. Daugherty was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, while the girl was flown to University Hospital by helicopter.
Neither Caldwallader, Daugherty, nor the girl were wearing a seatbelt according to the crash report.